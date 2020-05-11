Songland sneak peek: Jenna Lotti sings ‘Sad Girls’ for Julia Michaels







There’s a new episode of Songland airing on Monday night featuring Julia Michaels. Is there a chance Jenna Lotti can impress her?

In the sneak peek below, you can hear Lotti perform an original song entitled “Sad Girls” that is all about trying to pick herself up when she’s feeling down. It’s about loneliness, isolation, but finding hope amidst the darkness. The song itself has a rhythm and melody that is very much pop-friendly, though it does need more lyrically and a little bit more of a punch to do it.

One of the things that is so fun about a show like Songland is seeing the skeletal structure of a song evolve into something that is so much more. What we love about “Sad Girls” is that it feels like the essence of what the song is doesn’t have to change that much. Musically, it already feels like something that could be a hit, and it also has a message that is probably going to be very much relatable for a lot of people out there. It just needs fine-tuning and an evolution into something that could play on the radio. We easily foresee that happening over the course of the hour.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that “Sad Girls” will end up turning into the winner of the episode. There will be some heavy competition throughout, so we’re expecting to see some other talented people bring it. At least one talented songwriter will get their piece recorded by the artist at the end.

