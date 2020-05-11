Outlander season 6: Early news on Claire, Marsali, & Fergus







We’re less than 24 hours away from the Outlander season 5 finale, and we know that we’re going to have a chance to see more powerful story down the road. We’re just going to be forced to wait a rather long time in order to see it. Due to real-life circumstances, filming has been delayed, and at this point, we feel like we’re going to be lucky to see more episodes when we get to the later part of 2021.

For the time being, though, none of this is stopping us from at least starting to look towards what the future could hold for some of these characters. We know that for Claire, there is going to be a lot of attention given to the aftermath of the brutal, horrific attack that she suffered throughout the finale. Even if Lionel and her attackers are dead, this is not the sort of thing you can recover from easily. It takes time, patience, and being surrounded by constant care and support. If you’re lucky, over time you can start to feel more human.

Speaking via Variety, executive producer Matthew B. Roberts made it clear that there will be time spent on the aftermath of this for Claire, as “every attack like this is individual and how people deal with it is individual, there’s no right way or wrong way.” Even if there is a time jump ahead, this is not going to be a storyline that just vanishes into thin air.

As for another character’s future, star Lauren Lyle teased to TVLine that there is also going to be some big stuff coming for Marsali and Fergus (Cesar Domboy) following the events of the finale:

…We love the fact that they’re one of the only couples that don’t fight that much, and we don’t argue that much. I mean, there’s stuff I can’t really talk about. I do know some stuff is going to happen with them next season that’s very much them together, so that will happen, but it’ll be a totally different situation to what you’ve seen them in before.

There are all sorts of possible places that the writers could go with these characters, and a lot of it may be unexpected — after all, the story of Marsali in season 5 was unexpected and took a lot of detours from the source materials.

