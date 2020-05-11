The Resident, Last Man Standing, and Prodigal Son renewals likely







Typically, by the time a network announces their fall schedule, the vast majority of their shows are already renewed … but this is far from your typical year.

Early this morning, Fox confirmed their fall schedule lineup, and it is one that does not include established hit 9-1-1. Meanwhile, they also did not confirm that The Resident, Prodigal Son, or Last Man Standing are coming back for new seasons. These are the three most-prominent hits on the network wanting for good news, but all signs point to something happening before long. We know that most producers and cast members spoke following the finales as though they were planning to tell more stories, and that in itself is a positive sign.

Now, Deadline has also reported that all three series are likely to return, pending deals from producing studios. One of the larger questions we have is just how the current health crisis is going to shift episode orders. Will these series do a full 22 episodes? It could depend on a wide array of factors, some of which are going to be difficult to know at present.

Take, for example, filming location. A show like The Resident, which shoots in Atlanta, may be able to return sooner than one like Prodigal Son, which is located in an epicenter in New York. Meanwhile, a series like Last Man Standing can turn around new episodes faster than some other shows and also can film entirely in a single location. Yet, do you invite in a live audience? These are things that producers will have to think about.

With all of these shows, safety remains the most important thing, and that is why delaying them all until 2021 is a smart move. It puts less pressure on production companies to start early. In the end, we’d be confident that all three of them will return — it’s just going to be a matter of waiting for a while for the official green light.

What do you want to see for The Resident, Prodigal Son, and Last Man Standing moving forward?

