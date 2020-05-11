Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: The USPS, Michael Flynn, & more







On the latest episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver this weekend, we kicked things off with something a little different than the health crisis. The focus was instead briefly on Michael Flynn, William Barr’s decision, and also whether or not Flynn committed a crime. This is a part of a longstanding controversy, and it’s one that will continue to generate discussion for quite some time.

Then, we got to the health crisis — most notably President Trump continuing to showcase a “cavalier” attitude when it comes to how to handle restrictions. He did not wear a face covering to a factory producing face masks, he tried to frame lifting restrictions as being “warriors,” and there were also questions as to whether or not there were any concrete plans to slow down the spread of the virus.

When we got around to the main segment, though, we turned over to something very much important. The US Postal Service. The USPS has been around for longer than the country in some ways, and it is an extremely valuable service. This was a very timely segment, especially given the fact that the postal service has been struggling to stay afloat as of late.

Sure, the postal service is an easy thing to complain about … but that’s because we take it for granted. Yet, there has to be a way in order to make things better, right?

