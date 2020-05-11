





Is Westworld new tonight on HBO? Within this article, we come bearing an answer on that subject — and then also a look ahead!

We’ll kick things off here by going ahead and getting some of the rather-bad news out of the way — there is no installment of the HBO drama on the air tonight. As for the reasoning why, it has a great deal to do with last week being the finale! This was the shortest season on record and because of that, we’re stuck waiting for a long time for whatever lies ahead.

Here’s the good news we can hand down for the time being. We know that there’s going to be a season 4 coming. Meanwhile, we know there’s a good chance that Evan Rachel Wood will be back despite Dolores seemingly being gone. The big question is just when it will return.

If we had to guess, we’d say it’d be a surprise if we end up getting this show back on the air before 2022. These are seasons that take a long time to make and that was before the current health crisis. We don’t think that this will delay filming for now, but who knows just what the future is going to hold? We’re sure that there’s going to be a completely different story and a new world in season 4, but you’ll have to wait a while even to get the slightest bit of news on the subject.

As for whether or not season 4 is going to be the final one for the series on HBO, we’d just say to take a wait-and-see approach on that, too. Yet, there isn’t any public conversation about that right now. Consider that at least a slight sign for optimism right now.

