





Tonight on American Idol, we saw the latest elimination happen as the top 11 become the top 7 … and we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked. Why? The usual suspects got through to the next round, be we are somewhat saddened by the omissions here.

Let’s go through some of them for a moment — Sophia James, Jovin Webb, Makayla Phillips, and Grace Leer were all sent packing. Of the four, we’re probably the most shocked about Grace given that country artists do tend to find a lot of favor in America’s vote. That just didn’t pan out here for whatever reason. Maybe it was that she had to be voted into the top 20 in the first place. Meanwhile, Makayla was a wild card for the top 11 and we can’t exactly say that we’re altogether shocked to see her go here.

Sophia James was someone who the judges were really excited about for most of the season and Jovin, for whatever reason, couldn’t really get all that much going for him when it comes to good performance spots. He was always placed somewhere that was rather forgettable.

At the moment, we do think that Arthur Gunn, Francisco Martin, and Just Sam remain the top three artists … or at least that’s how we are looking at it for the time being. They all have big followings and have been able to pull off some rather incredible performances.

