The Rookie season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC? Current hopes







Is The Rookie renewed for a season 3 at ABC, and should we have some high hopes that it will be? Within this article, we’ve got a prime opportunity to dive into that subject a little bit further.

Let’s start with just handing down some of the facts — there is no renewal for The Rookie season 3 at the moment. We’d love for there to be, but the ball is really in the network’s court with that. For now, though, we’re cautiously optimistic. The Nathan Fillion drama has a devoted following, and there is at least some positive ratings news. While it may be down versus season 1 in the 18-49 demographic, it’s actually up in total viewers. Any show that can improve its ratings versus prior seasons in any measurement is worth celebrating.

In general, we do think that the timeslot suits this show, as there isn’t all that much out there in specific competition. Sure, NCIS: New Orleans is within a similar genre, but both of them have their own passionate, separate audience.

One other thing that could end up playing a factor in a possible renewal for The Rookie is what’s going on with pilot season — or lack thereof. If ABC doesn’t feel comfortable enough to pick up a lot of new shows, they could go ahead and bring another season on board here. Judging from the talk of there being a cliffhanger here, we do have a reason to believe the producers are at least planning for some more. They may even know what next season could look like.

So when could we end up learning the truth about another batch of episodes? Think along the lines of later this month. That is typically when most networks make their decisions on the future of their series … but in this climate, nothing can be altogether assured. Let’s just continue to hope for the best.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie

What do you want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 3?

Are you feeling confident that it will be renewed? Be sure to share in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some more news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







