Good Witch season 6 episode 3 spoilers: Joy hunts for ‘The Clock’







Good Witch season 6 episode 3 is arriving on the Hallmark Channel next week, and we already have a sense there is big stuff ahead. This is an episode entitled “The Clock,” one that seems primed to introduce some new story twists … and also give you a chance to get to know Kat Barrell’s character of Joy a little bit better. There’s a lot to explore here story-wise, and we’re excited to see what the end result is going to be!

For a few more details, let’s kick things off by checking the full Good Witch season 6 episode 3 synopsis below:

Cassie, Abigail and Joy browse an estate sale, where Joy hopes to find a clock for Martha’s renovation; Stephanie’s ex-husband, Wes, comes to town to pack up their shared cabin.

Does anyone out there want to bet that this clock is going to be much more important than it seems on the surface? It’s gotta be in the title for a reason! Also, a big part of the magic of Good Witch as a show is all of the different ways that it’s incorporating magic into the story. We do think that Joy brings a little bit of imagination and creativity to the show, as well — especially in terms of a Twitter following. A whole new audience has gotten on board Good Witch now thanks to her work on Wynonna Earp, and we hope that the writers have some more good stuff cooked up for her. Of course, that goes along with the already-established stories for Cassie and some of what the series has figured out over time.

We’re still in the early going of this season. With that in mind, there are likely many unexpected directions that the story could still take. That includes for familiar faces and some new favorites!

