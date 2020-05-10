





Is Good Girls new tonight on NBC? If you come into this article looking for an answer on that and a whole lot more, we’ve got you covered!

In kicking things off here, though, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no Good Girls airing tonight. Originally, there was meant to be one more episode, but the season was forced to shut down due to the global health crisis. It’s in the same boat as a wide array of other series, stuck in a holding pattern while we wait to see precisely what ends up happening from here. What makes it even harder here is that there is no verification yet that a season 4 is coming. We’d like to hope that it will be, but there are no guarantees and we’re stuck more in wait-and-see territory.

Rest assured, though, that in the event that Christina Hendricks and the rest of the cast comes back, there is going to be a plan almost right away. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Jenna Bans notes that the goal is trying to push these characters into a very different place than you’ve seen before:

What we’ve started discussing really catapults the show into fresh territory. We’re doing a lot of things we haven’t done before in a lot of physical worlds we haven’t seen before. We’ll see the women be really out of their comfort zone.

To us, almost all of this is immensely exciting. The more that you can push characters into new and exciting places, the better off the series overall is going to be. We’re so very curious to learn how they can get themselves into more trouble … only to eventually get back out.

