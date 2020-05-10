





Is Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist new tonight on NBC? There’s a good chance that you are still wiping the tears away from last week, but still intrigued to learn as to what the future of the series is going to be.

Unfortunately, the news that we’ve got today is not of the altogether pleasant variety. After all, there is no new episode coming, and last week’s installment was meant to serve as the big finale. It was emotional, especially with us having to say goodbye to Zoey’s father Mitch. The “American Pie” performance will probably go down as one of the more moving television moments that we’ve seen so far in 2020, especially when it comes to recognizing what the show is, taking a risk, and doing so with purpose.

It is because of moments like this that we remain extremely hopeful that there will be a season 2 for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist … even if there is no 100% confirmation of the subject at the moment. The ratings aren’t so great that such a thing is guaranteed, but there is potential for them to grow over the next few months with DVR numbered factored in. This feels like one of those series that is only going to get more popular and dive deeper into cult-classic status if it is not there yet.

We would imagine that at some point over the next month, we will get official word on a season 2 — in the event that NBC did cancel it, we do think that there is potential for it to find a season 2 somewhere else. NBC’s upcoming Peacock service could be a good candidate, especially if they are looking for something with an audience almost right away. With that being said, though, we’re still putting more of our hopes on there being more on the traditional network itself.

