NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Our hopes for G. Callen’s story







We know that NCIS: Los Angeles is done for the season, but the good news is this — there’s still something more on the horizon! CBS has already officially confirmed that a season 12 is coming, and we know that LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell seem to be set with new deals, based on recent reports.

Now, it feels like now is high time to start exploring what a season 12 could look like for G. Callen, one of the series’ strongest characters and an emotional center for the team. He’s found a family within Hetty’s team, and it’s one that will continue to allow him to evolve.

Of course, we’re hoping that family becomes a very integral part of Callen’s story in season 12 as he Anna continue to move their relationship forward. Our hope is that there are opportunities to see the two living together and dealing with issues that normal couples face — there’s a source of real comedy here given that they live such abnormal lives the vast majority of the time. On an emotional level, they can also help each other conquer their demons. Eventually a larger commitment would be nice, but sometimes you don’t need a wedding ceremony or a ring to know that the characters are made for each other.

Professionally, we like the arc that has been established following Sam and Callen’s time overseas. There’s a new adversary in Argento who is definitely worth exploring since he’ll challenge G. on an emotional and intellectual level — there are politics associated with trying to do battle with him, and this leads potentially to something else we’d like to see. Of course, that is a larger involvement with Hetty on the show. Linda Hunt is a treasure and we didn’t see enough of her in season 11; her bond with Callen should be cherished and given some time.

So what else could we see beyond all of this? Perhaps on a procedural level, it would just be nice to see some more fun undercover cases for Callen and Sam where they can push themselves as agents. We know that the show is exceptional at action, so we’re always game when they lean more into the mystery side of things.

