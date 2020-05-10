Does Outlander season 5 make Caitriona Balfe’s best Emmy case ever?







We’re less than 24 hours removed from the emotional, gut-wrenching Outlander season 5 finale first airing on Starz. It is one that creates an enormous emotional impact, and it is also one that we may be left to think about for quite a long period of time. The content was painful, traumatic, and potentially triggering to some viewers; it was not easy to watch or even get through.

Yet, as difficult and emotionally taxing as the story of “Never My Love” was, one thing shines through: The incredible work of Caitriona Balfe. We cannot begin to even fathom the difficulties that went into taking on some of these scenes, which were graphic and garish and required so much emotional commitment. Yet, she places you right within the terror of Claire’s situation. She shows you how she fights and persevered with her eyes, her vulnerability, her strength, and her tears. Her monologue about all she has endured was painful and shattering, and yet there was comfort in the final scene between her and Jamie (Sam Heughan) — a shelter from the storm.

It’s hard to imagine an episode of Outlander asking for more from a performer than what this episode did from Caitriona. It’s not about winning awards — it is about honoring the source material and in this case, also being a voice for something greater. Reflecting the trauma of survivors and the quest to move forward in your work. If it resonates, then you recognize that your job is done. All awards consideration is secondary or tertiary, at that.

Yet, we have admittedly been frustrated with the Emmys’ frequent omissions of Balfe, Sam Heughan, and many others over the years. While the Golden Globes have been kind to honor Caitriona in the past with a nomination, she still has not scored that elusive win. This episode may work to change that. Balfe takes on one of the most harrowing scripts of the year with determination, brings you into Claire’s world, and makes you understand the trauma and the aftermath. The fact that it is the finale will cause you to reflect and emotionally reverberate on this further. The awards consideration can feel validating, and we’ll see what happens. Regardless, the work continues and for Claire, we will see what the journey for survival looks like in season 6.

