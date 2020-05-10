Saturday Night Live posts deleted Michael Jordan – The Last Dance spoof







Given how weird some of the content was at the end of last night’s Saturday Night Live finale, there is one thing that shocks us. How did they not include the spoof of Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance that NBC posted online today?

Think about this from a number of different vantage points. In an era where there are not a lot of pop-culture tentpoles beyond the global health crisis, this is one of the best things that is out there. It’s bringing a lot of people together and introducing a lot of them to the career and legacy and Michael Jordan. The SNL spoof features impersonations of a number of people involved in the special, and then also Bowen Yang reprising his role as Kim Jong-un. This is notable thanks mostly to Kim’s much-publicized relationship with former Bulls player Dennis Rodman, who also has played big part in The Last Dance.

We do hope that moving forward, SNL does find a way to continue to air some sort of entertaining sports spoofs. One of the things that they do struggle with here and there is trying to nail the voices of a lot of the sports personalities that they’re spoofing, and for the time being they are still far from perfect with it. We’re still glad that they are finding a way to take these sort of risks on. Even if this sketch did not actually air within the episode, we have a feeling that it is still going to generate plenty of attention for itself online.

