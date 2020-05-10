The Rookie season 2 finale spoilers: Nathan Fillion on cliffhanger ahead







Coming up tonight on ABC, The Rookie season 2 finale is going to arrive … and also bring with it a ton of chaos. Can you really be surprised by that? We wouldn’t be. This is one of the biggest episodes we’ve seen of the series so far. It’s a chance for John Nolan to move forward in his life professionally … provided that he makes it through a showdown with Armstrong.

At the end of this past episode, the revelation was made that Harold Perrineau’s character is actually dirty and working with some rather-bad people. This now puts Nolan in a position where he has to square off against someone he considers a friend — he has to outsmart him, and as a sneak peek for the finale reminds us, cops are the toughest criminals in that they are very hard to anticipate and figure out.

So can you expect a cliffhanger at the end of all of this? It definitely feels that way, at least based on what series star Nathan Fillion had to say to ABC 7 Chicago:

“Things have gotten incredibly intense … I think they’re going to get more intense before we’re able to wrap it up and breathe easy. And in no way are we going to let you breathe easy until season three.”

Cliffhangers should be very familiar to fans of The Rookie, given that both the season 1 finale and the season 2 midseason finale both ended in shocking fashion. This time around we could easily envision a life being in jeopardy — it’s the perfect way to convince ABC to renew the show for more episodes, since otherwise, there will be some rather upset fans that the network has to deal with.

(We’ll talk more about this later, but for now we’re cautiously optimistic that the series is going to come back for more.)

All in all, be prepared to have your jaw on the ground when the series airs tonight following American Idol.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie and the season 2 finale?

