Magnum PI season 3: Are some stories already being planned?







This past Friday marked the Magnum PI season 2 finale, and it did set the stage for some very exciting stuff moving forward.

How so? Just think along the lines of Higgins finding herself in charge of the Robin’s Nest like never before. She’s found a way to stay in the country, but in doing that, she’s also in more of an authority figure than ever before. We’ll see her more as a boss next season, and we think that this could mean some incredibly-interesting stuff with her and Magnum. We’re hoping for a lot of lighthearted fare, with some personal and serious stories sprinkled in.

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s writers room did confirm officially that they are working already planning out the third season. They’re not waiting a long time to get new episodes underway and we appreciate that. After all, this cements further that we’re going to have a plan to try and get new stories on the air this fall … if at all possible. Remember that there are a lot of things that are still up in the air here, including whether or not production can get officially underway in Hawaii. The state is safer than some other parts of the country right now, but it’s something that we’ll have to wait and see on over time. The most important thing is that everyone is patient and operates with safety in mind.

Let’s cross our fingers and hope for another season in the months to come — Magnum PI is nostalgic to a lot of people out there because of the original show. Beyond just that, it’s also perfect escapism for everything that is going on at the moment in the outside world. You can dive into this world, smile at times, and then also feel emotional at others. There’s a lot that you can dive into and feel almost constantly.

Related News – Be sure to check out when Magnum PI season 3 could premiere

What do you want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news regarding the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Thank you all so much for your amazing support this season. We are truly blessed to have such incredible fans. We’re already hard at work cooking up some great stuff for Season 3! Everyone stay safe and look out for each other. #MagnumPI — Magnum P.I. Writers (@MagnumWriters) May 9, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







