The Last Kingdom season 5: Show EP hopeful on future







Is The Last Kingdom season 5 going to happen at Netflix? At the moment, nothing has been officially confirmed. Yet, there is still a reason for a good bit of hope. This is a series with a big global audience, and the finale also did set the stage for some more episodes down the road.

So is there going to be an opportunity to see these episodes? It’s going to be up to the show’s viewers and of course Netflix, a streaming service that does often make us very nervous. Just remember the fact that they have a tendency to cancel shows left and right … even ones who are in the middle of the run.

Speaking in a new interview with the Radio Times, this is some of what executive producer Nigel Marchant had to say on the subject of a renewal:

“We’re very hopeful, we’d love to do a season five. I think all of us want to tell a story and it’s always much more satisfying if you can tell a complete story throughout all the various seasons. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we really do love making it.”

So what could the focal point of The Last Kingdom season 5 be? Think in terms of a battle between Uhtred and Brida, who felt betrayed at the end of season 4 and is now set to raise her unborn child to hate Uhtred. This is the sort of heart-wrenching twist that could play a big role in whatever the story is going to be moving forward.

Our hope is that whenever the series does end, it’s going to happen in a way in which we have a proper final season with a proper ending. Everything needs to build in a way that feels natural.

