Outlander season 5 finale: Who is Wendigo Donner? His future







Who is Wendigo Donner? If you watched this weekend’s Outlander season 5 finale, you may be wondering that very question.

Wendigo is a character who was at the setting for Claire’s deeply traumatic event at the center of the episode — he does not participate in the same horrific acts as Lionel Brown and some of the other men. Yet, he also does little to help. He is transfixed instead on trying to find a way back to the present, as he is another time traveler looking for a way to get home.

Want to get some more news on Outlander in video form? Then view our thoughts on the finale at the bottom of this article. Note that this was a painful and traumatic episode, and while we don’t discuss the explicit details, the subject of the story is talked about.

Claire pleaded with Wendigo to help her escape, but he relented — this is someone clearly out for himself and himself only. It’s not about making allies. Instead, it’s about him working to find a way to survive without regard to anyone else. Claire seemed to learn at the end of the episode that he was not among the dead, meaning that he may still be out there. We can’t consider him a future friend right now, so we have to assume he’s an enemy. The fact that he knows Claire is a time-traveler could be information that he uses against her … or, he may do whatever he can to get the gemstones that he needs.

We know that Wendigo Donner is an important character in the Outlander source material to come — we have to assume that he will be here, as well. Just remember that there is already a season 6 coming, and the writers often introduce story threads like this for a reason.

