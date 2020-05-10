Saturday Night Live season 46 premiere date hopes at NBC







Following tonight’s finale, do you want to get some of the first Saturday Night Live season 46 premiere date hopes? We’ve got some of that for you below!

The first thing to know is that, of course, we’re going to be seeing more new episodes coming in the future. This show will go on for however long NBC and the producers really want it to. There’s no reason to think otherwise. One of the best things about this show is that there’s always going to be a chance to refresh things — whether we’re talking about new sketches, ideas, or cast members. For now, we can tell you that we haven’t heard anything about people departing, which is a positive sign. We’re pretty sure that nobody would really want to depart the series under these sort of circumstances anyway.

So when will SNL premiere with new episodes? At the moment, the simplest answer is this fall … but we’re not sure the show would go back to the at-home format unless they absolutely had to. While we’re not sure we’re going to see the series return with a live audience, there has to be some element of hope that they could get back in Studio 8H. It’s all going to be down to a few different factors here, though, including the availability of testing, the state of New York, and also the final interest of NBC and producers.

In the past, we have seen bonus SNL programming during election season — and we wouldn’t rule that out as well. Remember that the current health crisis could mean more programming holes as networks take their time in order to fill holes.

What do you want the Saturday Night Live season 46 premiere date to be?

