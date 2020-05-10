Saturday Night Live: Alec Baldwin, Kristen Wiig kick off “At Home” finale







With tonight serving as the Saturday Night Live season 45 finale, it goes without saying that there are going to be some enormous moments. How could there not be? Granted, this was a virtual show and with that, the series had to get a little bit creative.

At the start of the show tonight, we saw a pretty unique cold open that was all about a graduation — one featuring a lot of different cast members in different roles. This was probably the biggest sketch they’ve done when it comes to this format, and it made sense to bring in Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump. We haven’t had a chance to see him on-screen in quite some time. This was ridiculous as we watched the character drink bleach, proclaim his greatness, and also give some questionable advice to say the least.

We had a brief instance at the end of this “commencement address” of Alec actually breaking character for the “live from New York” part. This felt like an appropriate way to end this version of the show — after all, when the series returns with cold opens later this year, we hope that it will be live.

Following Baldwin’s cold open, we then moved things over to Kristen Wiig who gave a monologue from home, sang, and then thanked all the mothers out there. After all, this is Mother’s Day — something that will probably come up here and there over the course of this episode. The Wiig monologue had a nice sentiment behind it, but there weren’t so many laughs in it.

