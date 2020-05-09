How to Get Away with Murder series finale: Did Frank kill Hannah?







As we prepare for the How to Get Away with Murder series finale airing on Thursday, there is a new question to ponder: Who killed Hannah? What’s going on here?

There are a lot of suspects that you can consider here — take, for example, those worried that Hannah could testify for Annalise and hurt the FBI / the Castillos’ chances of stopping the conspiracy. Then, you have to wonder if someone like Bonnie did it in order to ensure that the deal couldn’t come to full fruition.

Of course, though, the top candidate here has to be Frank. He just learned through Bonnie that Hannah was his biological mother, and he may have done this out of anger and a thirst for vengeance. Yet, is the obvious answer the best one? That’s something that Charlie Weber, who plays the character, discussed to Entertainment Weekly:

Given the course of the show, it’s extremely likely. I remember convincing Pete to let Frank be the one to kill Wallace Mahoney, and he felt that was a little too on the nose and I said, “That’s kind of the idea.” Every now and again people have to just guess right; every now and then it needs to be the obvious answer. Ultimately, we agreed and let Frank be the one who would kill Wallace Mahoney. Whether or not it’s Frank, I can’t say, but that is simply the logical answer.

Personally, we like the idea of Bonnie or even Tegan doing it instead — though we’d argue that no matter who did it, the trial will be forever altered and not seemingly in Annalise’s immediate favor. Bonnie and Tegan want her to win, but not the expense of her committing to another crime.

What do you want to see when it comes to the How to Get Away with Murder series finale?

