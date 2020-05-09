Blue Bloods season 11: Hopes for a fall premiere date continue







Typically when we’re writing about a show like Blue Bloods in the context of its premiere date, there is not that much of a reason for debate. It is typically a foregone conclusion, after all, that the show will be on the air in the fall. It almost always starts on the final Friday of September, and then continues to air until we get around to May.

Yet, it is particularly clear at the moment that we are living within a very different world. Because of what is going on right now in the real world, there is no guarantee that we’re going to be seeing season 11 come on the air this fall. We know that we’d love to see it, but there are a lot of boxes that need to be checked. It needs to be safe enough for filming to start — luckily, even if the start date is pushed back a few things, a premiere date in October or November is still feasible.

What is rather nice to know at the moment is that some of the cast are doing what they can in order to be hopeful still in the future. With that in mind, we bring you a new message from Donnie Wahlberg on Instagram, one celebrating the show’s renewal while also indicating that he hopes to see viewers in the fall. Obviously, Donnie doesn’t have control of the premiere date, but he reinforces the hopes of a lot of actors and also crew members and producers out there. Nobody wants this to drag on forever, and the hope is that the streets will be safer and everyone can start to move forward doing what they love the most.

We hope that whenever season 11 does premiere, there is some exciting stuff to come for Danny Reagan and some other characters. With Danny in particular, we’d love to see him take on a new criminal that is a rival in the same way Luis Delgado was. We know there will be people talking about a love interest, and our feeling is that this only works if you have the perfect person.

