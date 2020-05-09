Fuller House season 5: When will the Part 2 trailer arrive?







There is a good chance that you may have heard the good news already — Fuller House is returning with the second half of season 5 on June 2! This marks an opportunity to see what lies ahead for the entire family, including weddings, emotional moments, laughs, and seeing some of the kids continue to grow up a little. It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to this world, especially since you are saying goodbye once again to the world of Full House at the same time.

So when are we going to start to see some more footage for what’s next? Given that we are less than a month away at the moment, it feels pretty fair to ask this question. If Fuller House was airing on a traditional TV network, there would be a good chance that we’d be seeing a few video clips starting to hit the web. However, Fuller House is streaming on Netflix, which tends to have a very different promotional strategy. They often prefer to release trailers within 2-3 weeks of a show’s return, so we would not expect something until Monday, May 18 at the earliest. If we get it earlier than that, consider it a gift.

Our hope is really that Fuller House gets at least some sort of marketing for the end of the run, given that it does very much feel as though we’re seeing it come to a relatively-quiet run. We’re not speaking so much in terms of publicity, as there has been plenty of that. Yet, we still want to see the show make a big splash and garner attention however it can. That may change closer to the end of the month; after all, the series is premiering at a time there isn’t too much else coming on the air!

Rest assured, the moment that there is a full Fuller House trailer for part 2, we’re going to have it for you here for your viewing pleasure.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news on Fuller House right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fuller House moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







