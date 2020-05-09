9-1-1 season 3 finale sneak peek: Athena prepares for what’s next







Are you prepared for the 9-1-1 season 3 finale airing on Fox Monday night? Well, be prepared for Athena to do whatever she can to ensure that she gets justice.

While Angela Bassett’s character is doing what she can to nurse some injuries, that isn’t stopping her from meeting with Dr. Kara Sandford (Brooke Shields), a woman who is going to help some of the victims in the case that Athena has been working on. She wants to help as many different victims as possible, and she’s willing to go the extra mile in order to ensure that this is happening. Can you really be shocked by this? It is, after all, the sort of person Athena is. Helping others remains what matters most.

What’s curious to us about what Athena’s going to be doing here is how it factors into the story for much of the rest of the hour. After all, you’re going to be spending a lot of time with Connie Britton thanks to her return as Abby … but also with her involved in a massive train derailment. That part of this story looks to be an elaborate set piece, and if we had to guess, we’ll be spending a lot of time juggling what’s happening over there with what Athena is going through. She’ll have some important decisions to make when it comes to the future of her career.

Will Athena stay with the force long-term? We’re inclined to believe so, especially since it feels so hard to imagine her ever being away from them. Helping others through and through just remains such a vital part of her DNA. She also has a skill set that so few other characters have.

