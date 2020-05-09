Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD cast play trivia for charity







If you want to see one of the most delightful videos of the weekend, we’ve got it for you courtesy of One Chicago.

In the video below, you can see Chicago Fire star David Eigenberg host a trivia challenge featuring Kara Killmer and Miranda Rae Mayo from his show, plus Chicago PD stars LaRoyce Hawkins, Jason Beghe and Tracy Spiridakos and then Chicago Med’s own Dominic Rains, Brian Tee and Nick Gehlfuss. The money raised through this is going to the Chicago Area Food Depository, a great cause helping people who are struggling through this health crisis. A number of actors on this show have roots in the Windy City, so they understand what is going on here better than most. (You can get more information and donate over here.)

While there isn’t necessarily any scoop in here on upcoming seasons of any of these shows, it really is a wonderful viewing experience. The rapport between the cast is phenomenal, and you get to see some random Chicago trivia. Granted, it does seem like some of the cast members who grew up in the area have a distinct advantage, but this isn’t so much about who wins as it is just watching all of these cast members have a great time and raise some money for a worthy cause.

It’s nice to see the One Chicago cast again given that typically, new episodes of the series are still airing at around this time. The seasons tend to go until early-to-mid May, but the filming shutdown kept the final handful of episodes from being filmed. Our hope is that everyone will be able to return to work for new seasons later this summer, but everything is in a holding pattern right now. The best thing to do is cross our fingers and then also hope for the best.

If you love One Chicago, consider this video a must-watch. You’ll have a good laugh from start to finish.

What do you most want to see when it comes to all of these shows next season?

