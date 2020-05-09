Blindspot season 5 episode 2 sneak peek: Bill Nye is captured!







As we head into Blindspot season 5 episode 2, the hope for the team’s survival may very well involve a certain Science Guy.

There are a lot of things that we do love about this show, but one of the big ones is the whole conceit that Bill Nye can both play himself and also someone with a rather different life story. He’s still Bill, but Bill with Patterson as a daughter who he needs to help save alongside many others. Unfortunately, Bill Nye is a master of science … not so much espionage. Having him be the person responsible for helping him may not go altogether well. Judging by what Patterson says at the end of the promo, it feels as though the character is going to be captured!

Want more video discussion on the Blindspot premiere, watch our thoughts at the bottom of this article! After you do that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our show playlist. We’ll have other news ahead all season long…

As this episode goes along, there are going to be some opportunities to see what happens as the team tries to regroup, if they can. They are probably going to need Weitz’s help, and also some opportunities to take on some vulnerabilities that Madeline could be showcasing. The problem is that they’ve been so far away from her as of late that it’s hard to have full intel on what she’s been up to. Also, Madeline has more power and influence than ever, which is what makes this particular season so interesting. It’s a very different sort of struggle than we’ve ever seen with Jane and Weller before.

To think, the stakes are already this high on episode 2! Just imagine where we are going to be when we get a little bit later on in this crazy-intense story.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now on Blindspot, including other news on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blindspot season 5 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







