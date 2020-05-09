The Blacklist season 7 finale: How will Dom return?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 7 finale, there’s one thing we have confidence in: We’ll be seeing more of Dom. Brian Dennehy is sadly no longer with us, but there are reports out there indicating that we’ll have further chances to see his famed character back for one more appearance.

Is it likely that Dom dies in the finale? For the time being, we’re leaning more towards that answer being yes. After all, that is just the thing that makes the most sense at the moment. We don’t think they would keep the character alive without Dennehy around to play the character — the big question is just what sort of role he could play.

What are some of the possibilities? We know that Dom had so much more left to tell, as he indicated as much at the start of the season. There may have been footage of this show that nobody knows about as of yet, just as there may have been something recorded for the animated portion of the final episode. Or, if Dom is dead before Liz gets to speak to him, maybe there is a recording or a letter left behind. We don’t necessarily believe that Dom is going to reveal the truth about Reddington’s identity, but he could hold clues as to Katarina’s story, what she is looking for, or even the possibility that it is not really Katarina at all.

While we don’t necessarily believe it to be true, one of our most interesting theories for the finale is that Liz sides with Katarina over Reddington, only to later learn by Dom that it’s not the real Katarina … and then have her relationship with Reddington damaged forever.

