Killing Eve season 3 episode 5 sneak peek: Is this Villanelle’s family?







Come this weekend on AMC/BBC America, Killing Eve season 3 episode 5 is now slated to air. What can you expect to see? For starters, we may have a chance to explore Villanelle’s origins in a way that we haven’t before. This is the basis if the new sneak peek below, as there’s very-much an award encounter with people who may very well end up being her relatives.

Let’s just go ahead and say that this visit was not exactly one that was planned — it’s a little more spur-of-the-moment, and it definitely feels like one ripe with comedy. She doesn’t feel altogether inclined to tell anyone who she is right away, and they all seem very perplexed as to why there is this fashionable woman, who they believe to be English, sitting in their place. Granted, Villanelle barging in probably isn’t the best way to make a first impression, but she’s got questions! Maybe over the course of the episode, there could be answers.

Yet, we’re not sure that we’ll get all of the info right away … we just hope that Villanelle’s family really knows what they’re up against here since otherwise, they could be setting themselves up for death or something worse. Villanelle is impulsive and quick to anger, and the last thing you want to do is put yourself in a position where she doesn’t like some of your choices. This episode will hopefully give us a good bit of backstory, but also set the stage for whatever is next for her and Eve. To think we’re already so far into the season and the two characters have barely spent any time together at all!

