





Is Owen McDonnell leaving Killing Eve, and are we going to be saying goodbye now to the character of Niko permanently?

At the end of Sunday night’s new episode, it was starting to be pretty clear that we were getting our answer … in albeit a rather grisly way. In the closing minutes of the episode was saw the character murdered right in front of Eve, as an elaborate plan of Dasha’s was put into works. Under orders to try to get Villanelle under control, the objective here was to take out someone close to Eve, hoping that this was going to be the sort of thing to push her away any further investigation. This was a bold plan, and one that we suppose did make a certain degree of sense.

Yet, simultaneously this was not necessarily a plan that we think is going to work. Eve was so obsessed about Villanelle that she lost her relationship to Niko; we have a hard time thinking that anything is going to be fade away in terms of her desire for answers. We’re not even sure that Eve would believe that Villanelle did this when she spent the better part of this episode obsessing over cakes.

In the end, we suppose what really matters the most here is losing a character who was fundamentally such a big part of this story in the first place. Niko had probably seen his story play out on the show, and we weren’t even sure he was going to come back this season. Now, we understand why — maybe this severs Eve and Villanelle forever. Or, maybe Eve realized that Jodie Comer’s character was framed, which could lead to the two working together.

What did you think about the events of Killing Eve season 3 episode 4?

Are you shocked about the death of Niko? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: BBC America.)

