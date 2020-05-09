Outlander season 5 finale: Should you expect an epic cliffhanger?







As we prepare for the Outlander season 5 finale to arrive on the Starz app tonight at midnight Eastern time, there are things aplenty to fret over. Take, for example, the possibility that we’re going to be left shocked with an enormous cliffhanger.

Let’s make it clear — we know that this series does love to leave you hanging on a few things. Last season, it was Jamie getting the note from Governor Tryon that he had to fulfill the end of the bargain. At the end of season 2, it was getting a taste of Claire’s life away from Jamie. Meanwhile, the end of season 3 set the stage for what was going to be coming in America. There are a lot of exciting things to come, and you better be prepared for all of them.

So what sort of cliffhanger could you expect to the season this time around? Our personal belief is that it won’t have too much to do with Claire’s recent capture — though we’re going to have a chance to see in the next 24 hours if we’re right or not there. It just feels like the series wants you to have hope for Jamie and Claire — no matter what they go through, they will fight in order to make it to the other side together.

What we’re more concerned about is that Roger and Brianna are not going to be able to figure out how to travel where they want, leaving the two of them with Jemmy in some form of time limbo. Or, it’s possible that some other battle could come to Fraser’s Ridge that leaves the place completely devastated and in need of recovery. Maybe a supporting character’s life is in jeopardy.

At the end of the day, it’s a fair assumption that the Revolutionary War will be coming to Outlander before too long — with that in mind, we can assume that the show is going to build more towards that in the cliffhanger and prepare you for some of the epic stories still to come there. It may be a story-based cliffhanger as opposed to something pertaining to a single character.

How do you think the Outlander season 5 finale is going to conclude?

Are you expecting a cliffhanger of some sort? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for more news. (Photo: Starz.)

