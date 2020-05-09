Dynasty season 4: Will the Fallon, Liam wedding actually happen?







As we approach Dynasty season 4, whenever that may air, we know that there are some things people are going to look forward to. Take, for example, a potential opportunity to see a wedding between Fallon and Liam. Tonight’s episode marked the bachelorette party, and it does feel like there was going to be a wedding that happened in the episodes that were planned before the filming shutdown.

So, for now, be prepared to see this wedding happened — while there could be several things that change over the coming weeks, this will probably still remain. Speaking in an interview with TVLine, show executive producer Josh Reims had the following to say:

I think we have to. Because we’ve been building up to this wedding for so long, we’d be cheating the audience if [we didn’t give it to them]. So I’ve been toying with the idea of seeing if maybe we can do a few things before those [episodes revolving around the wedding] at the beginning of next season, but either way, it feels like that’s where we’re headed.

Odds are, the wedding is probably going to have a lot of chaos around it … mostly because almost everything within the world of this show does. Yet, we would imagine in general that there will be a number of creative twists included in some of the episodes planned for the end of the season. Momentum-wise, they will have to play differently now. Rather than ending a story, they could be used more in order to build something new. They’ll set the stage for some other drama and stories that have probably not even been planned all that much just yet.

Hopefully, we’ll see Dynasty back on the air this fall — there’s still a lot that could change, though, and we’re going to need to be patient.

