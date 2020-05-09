





Is Perdita Weeks leaving Magnum PI following tonight’s big season 2 finale? There are probably people aplenty asking that question…

What is the reason for that? It has a good bit to do with the way that the first part of the two-hour finale ended. After all, Juliet Higgins ended up realizing that she didn’t want to live a lie by fake-marrying TC — it wasn’t about the sanctity of marriage. She just didn’t want to sit around pretending that she was in love with someone when she wasn’t. It was a wonderful favor that TC was willing to do (and Magnum beforehand), but it just wasn’t right for her.

Following this revelation, it did actually seem like Higgins was going to have to leave. Yet, we wanted to believe that there was going to be another way — there had to be. We couldn’t imagine the show without Higgins, and we entered the second episode feeling rather confident that we were going to see a solution conjured up. It was mostly just a matter of how. In the early going, it seemed like Adam from Hawaii Five-0 was going to help after a phone call with Magnum — who was very much intent on keeping her around. It was sweet — even if you don’t ‘ship these two characters, it’s clear that there is a great deal of appreciation and respect here.

We didn’t see the storyline of Higgins’ future addressed again until the very end of the episode, when it was clear it was the day of her exit. The one hope that she had was that Robin Masters was going to able to arrange something with the help of a very expensive attorney. To go along with it, it was perfectly legal. How did he pull it off? Robin signed over the Robin’s Nest to her, and she now technically has “employees.” Basically, Higgins is now Magnum’s boss alongside many others, and there is going to be some hilarious moments because of this moving into season 3.

The good news for now is this — Higgins is not leaving! Perdita is staying on the show, and there is potentially going to be a lot of fun stuff that comes as a result of that. Bring on season 3! We just wish that we didn’t have to wait so long to see it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on the future of Magnum PI right now

What did you think about the events of tonight’s Magnum PI season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. We’ll have more insight coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







