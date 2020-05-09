The Eddy season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following today’s big premiere, is there reason to hope for The Eddy season 2 at Netflix? Is that something that could be in the cards.

We’re sure that after checking out the series, there are going to be some who desire something more. This show is bold, musical, and a lot of fun to watch. This is a show that took many years to develop, and seeing it finally come to the air had to be a true labor of love.

For the time being, though, don’t anticipate that there are going to be new episodes beyond this first season. After all, this is a limited series — it’s one that was planned with a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end. There wasn’t necessarily any plan for another season.

So could that plan change? Well, one of the most important things to know about the entertainment industry in general is that everything can change based on success. If one thing works, then it’s easy to move things along and try to get more of that same thing on the air down the road. That is why there are so many limited series that end up becoming something a little bit more. Big Little Lies is a great example of that. You can say the same thing about The Sinner.

This is why, when the dust settles, we think that there is going to be still more of an opportunity to see The Eddy down the road. It’s just not a guarantee. If this project ends up being a big success, then Netflix would be foolish to not consider something else within this world. Yet, we’re also very much aware of the fact that finding big success stories on Netflix is so much easier said than done. It’s hard to come up with enormous hits that stand out when you have so much competition — especially within the streaming service itself.

