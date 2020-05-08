Magnum PI season 3 premiere date hopes for Jay Hernandez, cast







Following tonight’s big finale, are you eager to see the Magnum PI season 3 premiere date … or get some early speculation? Consider this article your source!

The best way to start things off here, though, is by noting that there is, in fact, a third season coming at some point in the months ahead. It’s something we’re rather thrilled with, largely because of the quality of season 2 and overall sense of fun. This is a show that’s really find a way to take a part of what made Hawaii Five-0 great but inject something uniquely its own.

So when could the series be back? We’d love to say for sure that you’ll have a chance to see it starting this fall, and we’re also sure that this is when the folks over at CBS would love to see it back, as well. Nobody wants any of the delays, just like nobody really wants anyone to be trapped at home right now. The top priority is safety and making sure that the cast and crew can go back to work without any trouble. That’s not going to be a process you can rush.

Hopefully, things will be better within the next couple of months so that everyone can get back to work and we can see more new episodes. We’ll probably learn more about a possible premiere date a little bit later this summer — for now, though, be patient. We’re just glad to know that there is another season, and we’re hoping for some more exciting cases mixed with heartfelt cast moments. It’d also be great if there is an opportunity to see some fan favorites from Hawaii Five-0 surface here and there — it feels realistic that we could see at least Kamekona and Noelani on a recurring basis, given that these characters could frequently interact with Magnum and the rest of the team.

