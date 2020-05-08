





Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Given that there are new MacGyver and Magnum PI episodes coming, it makes sense to want more…

Yet, at the same time we’re not getting more, unfortunately … at least for the next several months. Last week’s new installment “Family Secrets” is serving as the de-facto finale, and the show is getting rather lucky in that it actually did feel like a finale. After all, we learned that Joe Reagan has a secret son in Joe Hill, one that he never met and one who the Reagans are just starting to get to know. Fittingly, he happens to work for the NYPD … which makes a good bit of sense given that the vast majority of people on this show are.

We know that there is a season 11 coming up for the Tom Selleck drama, so you don’t have to spend the next several weeks wondering about whether or not the show is going to be renewed. Yet, there is still another issue as we all have to wait and see when we’re going to have everyone back. Filming typically starts in July for a premiere date in late September, but based on the global health crisis, it’s incredibly optimistic to think that the cast will be able to return to work in New York in just two months. We’re anticipating a later start to the season, but we know there is some good stuff coming up!

For example, be prepared to see a whole lot more of Joe on the show as he gets to know his family. Also, be prepared to see a little bit more of Jamie and Eddie thinking about having kids — we do also think it’s possible the DA race could become a larger part of the show, but we’ll have to see if Erin decides to run.

