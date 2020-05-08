Shark Tank: Tough Ties, Lord von Schmitt, Dadware Bondaroo, Potty Safe







Want to know what lies ahead on tonight’s new Shark Tank? It’s an episode filled with innovation — plus also a product that is pushing fashion in a whole new direction. Get more information in here on Tough Ties, Lord von Schmitt, Dadware Bondaroo, and Potty Safe.

As always, though, let’s kick things off with the official synopsis:

“1123” – A pair of entrepreneurs from Mesa, Arizona, hope to sell millennials on a modern version of a fading fashion trend for men. An eccentric crafter from Nevada City, California, pitches the Sharks on investing in his far-out textiles brand. A father from North Hollywood, California, showcases his clothing design which helps to comfortably bring dads and their babies closer together, while a husband and wife from Exeter, Missouri, have a solution to one of childhood’s messiest milestones, on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, MAY 8 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The Dadware Bondaroo – The idea behind this product is to really emphasize skin contact between babies and their fathers to increase bonding, while also still allowing dad to wear a comfortable shirt at the same time. It’s a way to get dads involved in caring for their babies, while also not costing an enormous amount of money.

Potty Safe – The name is almost self-explanatory — it’s an aid in potty training that makes life easier on parents. Because of a child-proof latch and splash guard, this enables it so that there are fewer messes while the potty-training process can continue as normal.

Lord von Schmitt – This has gotta be one of the more colorful products ever to enter the Tank. The easiest way to describe is crochet fashion — wild designs, big colors, and outfits that seem pretty perfect for Burning Man. There’s a throwback element to a lot of them, if you want to be both nostalgic and stand out in a room.

Tough Ties – This is also self-explanatory in that we’re talking about ties that are easy to wear, clean, and make sure they don’t get too messy. They’re liquid-repellent and come in a wide array of different colors and styles. Seems perfect if you like to dress nice, but are also a messy eater.

