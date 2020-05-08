The Blacklist season 7 episode 19 (finale) spoilers: Liz’s big dilemma







You’ve already heard a couple of details about The Blacklist season 7 episode 19, starting with the fact that it’s partially-animated. In a way to compensate for the fact that there was no way to shoot all of the needed footage, the NBC show took an alternative approach to finishing this episode off. It will give you a better sense of conclusion … at least for the time being. After it airs, you better be patient given that we’re looking at a very long wait until season 8 premieres. We know it’s coming, but it may not be until this fall or even early 2021 depending on what happens with the health crisis in New York.

For more scoop on the finale now and what to hope for, watch some of the latest below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our series playlist. We’ll have further news coming…

This episode is entitled “The Kazanjian Brothers,” a reference to the men you met earlier this season who were responsible for assisting in Katarina’s “death.” If that’s not a good tease for what’s coming, then what really is? The official The Blacklist season 7 episode 19 synopsis has more insight as to what to expect:

05/15/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force investigates an accountant who works for lucrative criminals in order to find the violent and thuggish brothers hired for his protection. Meanwhile, Liz must make a momentous decision. TV-14 V

Could this be the installment where Liz needs to choose her loyalty between Reddington and Katarina? It’s very possible, but it may also have to do with whether or not to pass along certain nuggets of key information. There are a lot of different directions that this story could travel down, and rest assured that we’re excited to dive into many of them. This episode will set the tone for season 8, or at least give us a better sense of what the final stories of season 7 were meant to look like.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist, including details on other episodes!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 7 episode 19?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news related to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







