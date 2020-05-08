





Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? If you come into this article hoping to get an answer, look no further!

Alas, we don’t think that the answer we have is going to make a lot of people out there thrilled — there is no new episode tonight. Beyond just that, there isn’t a new episode next week, either. The show is now in the midst of a long hiatus that will take us into the fall, if not longer. Last week was the season 2 finale, though it wasn’t intended to be that way. Filming was shut down with three more episodes still to film — there is a plan for those to be made as a part of the upcoming third season. You’re just going to have to wait for them. The top priority is the safety of everyone out there, and we’re going to have to wait and see that before anything else can really get done.

So what are some of the plans behind the scenes at the moment? In a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Craig Shapiro said the following about how they are going to press on:

Without revealing too much, we loved how we ended the season, so we decided to shoot those three episodes and give that season its own conclusion, and then maybe we could jump forward in time and develop new stories. That’s our intention. That said, you get into a writers’ room with 12 really engaging people and you start to converse and you react to the environment you’re in, which is a pandemic, and you suddenly start to think about things differently. So there’s no way to be sure about what will change creatively as a result of what’s happened in the real world. Being creative means you have to be open to the universe.

In the end, we’ll see what strikes the fancy of the writers over the next several months. We’re sure that at least some of the arcs established in season 2 will get an ending in season 3, and that the writers are not going to make you wait forever in order to see its conclusion — at least in terms of an episode count.

We’ll have more scoop the moment it’s out there over at the link here. For now, be sure to share in the comments some of what you’d like to see on the upcoming season! (Photo: The CW.)

