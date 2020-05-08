The Masked Singer season 4: Could it still premiere this fall?







We recently reported that The Masked Singer was renewed by Fox for a season 4. Isn’t that exciting? We like to think so.

Yet, there are some pretty significant reasons why this could not happen. Take, for example, the global health crisis. It’s hard to imagine a live audience being in there, let alone some of the judges. There are still a lot of boxes that still need to be checked.

Speaking (via Deadline), Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch made it clear that they are hoping, at least for now, that season 4 can still start this fall:

“Should conditions allow for it, we are planning production in early August of Season 4 of The Masked Singer, which we’ll target for a fall debut.”

Obviously, it’s very well possible that the show could be on hold for a little while beyond fall — everything is up in the air. Yet, we understand why Fox would want the show on the air a little bit sooner rather than later. It’s their most-successful show, and it probably does benefit somewhat from a relatively short filming turnaround.

If there is one thing we would say here, though, it’s that less is more. This season has been very long, and that’s a challenge given that so many people found out quickly who a lot of the celebrities are. There’s also been a little bit of an issue this season with a lot of the viewers not knowing who the celebrities are even after the unmasking. That makes the guessing game a little bit harder — you can’t guess anyone in that instance!

No matter when it premieres, rest assured of this — there will be a season 4. We’ll have to wait and see whether or not there will be a season 5 beyond that, but we’ve got reasons aplenty to be hopeful.

