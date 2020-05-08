The Blacklist season 7: James Spader on perspective on series’ future







At the moment, we are gearing up for the penultimate episode of The Blacklist season 7 — and there is a season 8 renewal that is already official. There is a lot of great stuff to look forward to, but the long-term future remains unclear.

What we know is this — whenever a decision is made on the long-term future of the series, it probably won’t be made last-minute. In a new report over at TV Guide, it is noted that the reason for the early renewal here is to ensure that the writers had time to prepare. We’re probably something similar will happen next season — at least in terms of whether or not season 8 is the end. What we can tell you now is that James Spader doesn’t spend all that much time thinking about the long-term while he tries to act. Here is what he had to say on the subject to the aforementioned site:

“I used to get very overwhelmed by it all, and still now a little bit prior to a season, it feels like I’m gearing up for a big long running race … For me, the job of an actor is really to take in the smallest increments. So much of my focus has to really be from here.”

Spader may be aware of more long-term plans because of his status as an executive producer, but sometimes it can be hard to wear both hats while acting in scenes. There are absolutely a lot of stuff that the show can still explore, whether it be this season, in a season 8, or even beyond that. We still don’t know Reddington’s identity, what he is suffering from, or if Liz is going to end up betraying him for Katarina Rostova. There’s a lot of great stuff coming!

