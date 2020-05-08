Magnum PI season 2 episode 19 sneak peek: Higgins’ wedding lies ahead







Coming up tonight on Magnum PI season 2 episode 19, you’re going to have a two-hour event that could answer many questions. Take, for example, whether or not Juliet Higgins is actually going to get married!

Is she actually going to tie knot? That’s something that we have to wait and see on, but the photo above is your first look at Perdita Weeks’ character sporting a dress. She’s taking this seriously enough in order to prepare for the ceremony, and she understands just how dire the situation is. If she doesn’t go through with the wedding to TC, she’ll have to flee the country. That’s it. There are not many other ways out for at this point, unless some magic curveball enters the picture and suddenly, Higgins is able to find another way.

In the sneak peek below, though, it remains very much clear that Higgins is still in the process of planning her wedding. As a matter of fact, Kumu’s commitments to the ceremony makes it very much difficult for Magnum to get some help on his case! He’s calling around and frankly, he’s not finding a lot of people willing to help. Things are rather crazy at the moment! Also, pretty funny in how much Magnum is struggling.

No matter what happens with this wedding ceremony, we do anticipate that the finale will serve as a way to get at least some closure to the story — if not, then we could very well get a good tease for season 3! We know already that there are more episodes coming to CBS, and it’s just going to be a matter of waiting for them. There is still a part of our brain that debates whether or not Magnum is harboring some jealousy over not being the groom in this situation — we do think he at least liked the idea of being the person to help Higgins. He was invested in the idea, and there may be some disappointment after the fact.

