Outlander season 6 premiere date will (unsurprisingly) be pushed back







As we prepare for the Outlander season 5 finale to air on Starz this weekend, it is rather comforting to know that there will be a season 6. Yet, it’s also clear that you’re going to be waiting for quite a long time to see what lies ahead.

At this point, we’ve grown rather accustomed to the fact that there are substantial delays between the end of one season and the start of the next one. Yet, the wait between season 5 and 6 could be longer than usual for some fairly obvious reasons — think in terms of the global health crisis that has impacted all sorts of productions. Season 6 production was originally supposed to start this month, but now, all indications suggest that it could be a little bit later this year — take, for example, this fall. Hopefully by the time we get through the summer, the world can be a little safer and the cast and crew can reconvene. This is a tough show, given that it requires a lot of on-location work and at times a great deal of people working on-screen. Safety has to be the top priority.

In a new Parade cover story, it is noted that season 6 is currently still slated for 2021. Our feeling is that Starz was probably hoping for a late winter/spring premiere for the show, and it now is more likely to come on this fall. It will be based more on A Breath of Snow and Ashes, though we would imagine it’s possible other book material could be mixed in there. We’ve certainly seen that this year already.

For those wondering whether season 6 could be the end, it does still seem like the cast is still interested in continuing! That is what Caitriona Balfe noted to the publication:

“If people are still watching the show, if the writing is so good, if we are still being challenged, then why not? … It’s an amazing job and I don’t understand why we wouldn’t.”

We know that Sam Heughan has echoed these comments in the past, and all indications suggest there is an interest behind the scenes in more. Yet, patience will be key — in an era like this, almost everything is subject to change.

