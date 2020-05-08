





Tonight on How to Get Away with Murder, we got the penultimate episode of the season — and was it ever exciting. The trial of Annalise Keating proved to be all sorts of engaging and dramatic, and it started from the moment that Laurel appeared.

For some more news when it comes to How to Get Away with Murder in video form, be sure to check out some of the latest below! Meanwhile, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

So what was Laurel there to do? For starters, her presence seemed linked as a way in order to ensure that Tegan would not be able to represent Annalise in court … and that led to Annalise casting her aside. She wanted to be a step ahead of Hannah at all times, but that proved difficult when Hannah kept asking for more and more with an agreement. Annalise didn’t want to sign it but yet, she ended up doing so. What is she concerned about? She doesn’t want Hannah to win, but she wants salvation. She wants a part of her future.

Yet, the irony here is that Laurel ended up being the real hero here for Annalise, coming through at the last minute on the stand. She was able to be Team Annalise and risk her own future to do it. She still wanted a way forward and Annalise thought that she was starting to figure things out.

Yet, here’s the problem — at the end of the episode, Bonnie told Frank the truth about him being Sam and Hannah’s baby. Because of that, everything is up in the air … especially since Hannah is now dead. Seemingly, she took her own life. Was this the Governor’s work, or was this Frank? That’s what we’re left to wonder now entering the series finale…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the series finale

What do you think about tonight’s How to Get Away with Murder?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around here in the event you want some more news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







