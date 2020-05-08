Pauley Perrette reacts to Broke cancellation at CBS







For the first time since the news first came out about the cancellation of Broke, star Pauley Perrette is speaking out … and what had to say is pretty powerful.

If you look below, you can see the series star speak out about the impact that the show had on her, noting that it “changed” her and made her feel whole. She also talked a little bit about faith and the message of a story that suddenly feels a little more relevant than it even was back when it was filmed. It’s an optimistic message, and sometimes optimism isn’t easy at times like this.

CBS made the decision to cancel Broke after just a small handful of airings, which really does make you wonder whether or not the show was given that much of a chance. It started with decent numbers but, since that time, we’ve seen it start to decline. The network clearly saw enough ratings-wise in order to make this choice, but would it have performed better had it premiered this past fall and at a better spot in the schedule? Far more often than not, midseason shows tend to get a little bit lost in the shuffle. Still, getting to air a sitcom on a major television network is a very big deal, and a dream gig for a lot of people.

Broke marked Perrette’s first series since her departure from NCIS as Abby, and some of the other cast members include Jane the Virgin alum Jaime Camil and comedienne Natasha Leggero. We’re eager to see what all of them have an opportunity to do moving forward. (We know that a revival at CBS or elsewhere is theoretically possible, but it’s hard to really bank on anything for the time being. We’re in an era where there is so much uncertainty when it comes to network programming in the first place.)

We do hope that you enjoy the remaining episodes of Broke — whatever a network decides, it doesn’t take away from some of what you see on the screen.

Are you bummed out about the cancellation of Broke over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

About the “limited series” #BROKE Many new episodes are airing. This show restored my faith in people, in this industry. SO GRATEFUL I worked with this cast & crew Best people I’ve EVER worked with. Healed me. Changed me. Made me whole. So Blessed. Made this for you yesterday: pic.twitter.com/eADjPJ6Vy7 — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 7, 2020

