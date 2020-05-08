Blindspot season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Bill Nye saves the world







Want to know what lies ahead on Blindspot season 5 episode 2 when it airs on NBC next week? Think in terms of a lot of drama, the aftermath of the big death tonight, and then also the return of Bill Nye as Patterson’s father! He is going to have a big role to play in ensuring that the team is going to stay alive and safe. They’re still on the run, and they’re working to get some other allies. Matthew Weitz could be one of them, but trying to get him fully on board in the way you need could prove to be difficult.

Luckily, this is where Bill Nye can come to the rescue! (We couldn’t help the title for this article, which is a clear reference to Nye’s Netflix series.)

Below, CarterMatt has the full Blindspot season 5 episode 2 with some other information all about what lies ahead:

05/14/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Jane and the team reach out to Patterson’s father in the hope of gaining access to a high-level conference in Finland where they hope to bring Matthew Weitz their side. Bill Nye reprises his role as “Bill Nye.” TV-14 V

While we know that the premiere killed off the character of Edgar Reade, at the same time we think his memory will be preserved through the remainder of the season. He was a valuable part of everything the team did, and we also think that losing him could motivate everyone further to get back at Madeline over everything that she has done. There’s a new sense of drive that is here now more than ever.

Of course, none of this is going to be making up for the fact that Reade is no longer there. The most disappointing thing is that the character is gone so soon after he and Zapata had the big moment they did tonight.

