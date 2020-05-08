NCIS stars Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen celebrate season 18 renewal







If you missed the big news earlier this week, we come bearing it now — an NCIS season 18 renewal is coming to CBS! We don’t think this news comes as a surprise to anyone, given that it always felt like a somewhat-foregone conclusion that we were going to be seeing more of the series in the 2020-21 season. Yet, it is very much welcome news at a time in which there are so many difficult things happening all over the world.

So how is some of the cast reacting to the news? If you look below, you can get a couple of Twitter posts from Sean Murray (McGee) and Brian Dietzen (Palmer). They are two of the longtime cast members who are the most active on social media, and it certainly seems based on this that the two of them are planning to be back in action as their characters.

As for when they will be back … there are still a lot of questions around that. For the time being, we think that most actors are doing their best to be hopeful that they will be able to return to work later this summer for a premiere in fall. However, nothing is altogether confirmed about that at the moment. CBS is trying to come up with as many contingency plans as possible just in case some of their scripted shows are not ready in time. We’ll probably get some more information later this summer — just know that regardless of when it is, NCIS will be back and we have to hope that there are some awesome stories throughout.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

It's official! Thank you to everyone who's been watching and supporting our show for past 17 years. We're going to do our best to bring some needed entertainment once we're able to start up production! https://t.co/zFpATJ0o9M — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) May 7, 2020

NCIS officially picked up! we'll be seeing you soon =) ‘NCIS’ Franchise Stars Mark Harmon, Scott Bakula, LL Cool J & Chris O’Donnell Closing New Deals To Return As All 3 Series Are Renewed By CBS https://t.co/rM26luPVfa via @Deadline — Sean Harland Murray (@SeanHMurray) May 6, 2020

