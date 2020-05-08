How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 15: Series finale spoilers







Next week on How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 15, it’s actually here — the powerful series finale. There is a lot of big stuff that is likely coming within this episode, whether it be the truth behind Annalise’s death (if it is really a death) and then also questions aplenty over Wes’ involvement in everything.

So many of the show’s biggest secrets are all now coming to a head. Note that this is a proper series finale — it was not rushed due to anything going on in the real world, so you don’t have anything to be overly concerned about there. All you need to do is prepare yourself for what is going to be a series-defining story that sets in stone the overall legacy for this show and what it is.

Want to get a few more pieces of information now on what to expect? Then be sure to check out the full How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 15 synopsis:

“Stay” – Annalise discovers there’s a surprise witness that threatens her case. Meanwhile, Connor tries to persuade the K3 to go along with a new plan. Elsewhere, a lie between Frank and Bonnie threatens their relationship as Annalise’s killer is finally revealed on the series finale of “How to Get Away with Murder,” THURSDAY, MAY 14 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

By the end of the finale, we should have closure — we don’t think that every single question ever will be resolved, but we don’t think that there are any active discussions about there being a revival or something else down the road. If there were, wouldn’t the powers-that-be just have gone ahead and continued things right now? Definitely feels that way.

