Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 25: Pauly, JWoww chaos







As we prepare for Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 25 on MTV next week, there are a couple of big things that are worth preparing yourself for. Take, for example, the onset of Angelina’s wedding. It does feel like we’ve been building towards this moment for almost forever and yet, we’re just about there. We anticipate that there’s going to be some more unexpected drama around every corner … but that’s not the only thing that is going to be notable within this episode. Instead, a lot of the attention could be focused on the aftermath to everything that happens with JWoww and Pauly D. There was a lot of promotion to it in advance of everything that we saw on the show tonight, and there will probably be a lot of buzz and debate within the next couple of episodes about what’s next … if anything is.

Ultimately, we just want some headlines as we get closer to the end of this season. If you’ve felt like a lot of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation world has been rather muted as of late, you’re not alone.

For some more information on what’s to come, be sure to check out the official Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 25 synopsis below:

As the countdown to Angelina’s wedding begins, Mike is moving on up and Pauly D and Jenni’s wild night has the roomies asking a lot of questions.

We know that there’s still some more story to go on this season beyond next week, so you don’t have to worry about things winding down just yet. Instead, just put your focus more on how much trouble all of these roommates are going to get into before the metaphorical curtain drops. When it does, it could be for good on Snooki as a part of this show.

