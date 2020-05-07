Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? The path towards season 4







Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? If you come into this article with questions on that subject, we’re pleased to have answers within! Not only that, but we will also be looking more towards the long-term future of the comedy.

For now, though, let’s get some of the bad news officially out of the way: There is no Young Sheldon coming up. As for the reasoning behind the move, it has a good bit to do with last-minute scheduling changes and the global health crisis. Originally, we were set to have one more story this season, but all of those plans were dashed due mostly to filming being forced to stop. Therefore, we’re left wondering what could have been while wait to see what happens when the show comes back.

The good news here is that there’s no uncertainty over the future of Young Sheldon — another season was ordered one year ago! This will allow the show to easily surpass 80 episodes and for us to get to know all of these characters a little bit better. It also paves the way for Sheldon to enter a totally different environment in college, one that allows the writers to further explore some of the lore that was first set up all the way back when The Big Bang Theory was on the air. Through season 4 we’re sure that there will be more Easter eggs and other exciting developments, as well as a chance to see new characters and explore other parts of the world.

Our hope, of course, is that there will be a chance to see Young Sheldon season 4 on the air this fall, but all of that remains up in the air. After all, it remains hard to know when exactly we are going to be able to see casts and crews return to work amidst everything that is going on at the moment.

