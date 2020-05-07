The Blacklist season 8: Laura Sohn promoted to series regular







While the latest The Blacklist season 8 news is not necessarily surprising, it is at least now official: Laura Sohn is moving forward as a series regular.

As first reported by TVLine, you will be seeing Sohn moving forward in her role as Agent Alina Park. The character made her first appearance on the show earlier this season, as she works to fill the spot on the Task Force left by Samar, who left over the course of season 6. While in the early going it wasn’t 100% clear that Park would be sticking around, we were pretty confident in her future the moment that we had a full episode all about her. Since that time, we’ve gotten a better understanding of her backstory, including what she’s gone through in Anchorage and the skill set she possesses as an agent.

Does she have her fair share of issues? Sure, but we think the same thing could be said for the vast majority of the team.

In the end, we’ll see what lies ahead for Park moving into season 8 — we can’t even say for sure what lies ahead for the majority of the Task Force. Moving into the final two episodes of season 7, prepare to see Liz Keen facing a pretty enormous crisis. She is going to have to figure out how to continue to tow the line between Katarina Rostova and Raymond Reddington, which is almost a near-impossible thing to do when each one of them wants her allegiance. She wants answers on her past, but at what cost? How far is she willing to go? The season didn’t get a chance to film its final three episodes for this season, but there is still a chance at a satisfying end.

