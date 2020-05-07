Magnum PI season 2 finale sneak peek: Magnum vs. Zeus, Apollo







For those of you looking to see a little bit more of Zeus and Apollo on Friday night’s two-hour Magnum PI season 2 finale event, rest assured we’ve got you covered!

In the video below, you can get a reasonably good sense of some of the drama that’s ahead as Magnum does his best to tame the beasts — which doesn’t work as well as he would like. Higgins tries to give him some advice from afar in regards to staying calm and taking control … but it doesn’t quite work. There are some hilarious tests along the way, though, as you see him struggle with getting emotional even over her acting as though she doesn’t get a Star Wars reference.

It’s through clips like this mostly that you get a true sense of the Magnum PI reboot’s true appeal — it’s the writing and the rapport between Magnum and Higgins that helps lead the charge. Regardless of if you root for the two of them together romantically, their partnership is still very much entertaining.

Through much of this finale, Higgins’ visa status is going to remain a critical plot point. Moving into the first hour, you’ll see the character moving forward with the idea of marrying TC, provided that this will enable her to stay in the country. Will that work? We’ll have to wait and see but if it doesn’t, what’s the next thing that she can do? Is there another idea that makes a certain degree of sense? That’s something else that could be explored. We like to imagine that Higgins’ attempts to stay in the US will be documented up until the last minute … and it’s certainly possible that they end up becoming a major cliffhanger.

Isn’t it nice to know that the series is coming back for a season 3? We like to think so, and if you head over to the link here you can see the cast’s reaction to being able to come back for more.

What do you most want to see on the Magnum PI season 2 finale?

Are you happy for more of Zeus and Apollo in the mix? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and then also stick around to get some other information on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







